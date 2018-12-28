We have been hearing about the Nokia 9 for quite some time now. The Nokia 9 will be coming with five rear cameras and was expected to launch this month. However, the launch has reportedly delayed due to camera production issues. HMD Global has kept mum about Nokia 9’s launch, and, we were expecting the company to unveil it in late February at Mobile World Congress (MWC). However, if the latest information coming out of Russia is to be believed, then we will see HMD launching the Nokia 9 way before MWC.

According to Russian publication Nokia anew, HMD won’t wait till MWC to launch Nokia 9. The company will instead launch this penta-camera toting smartphone in last week of January. Nokia anew claim to have received this information from “foreign sources”.

The Nokia 9 will be HMD’s flagship for 2019. The smartphone was initially rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC, but now that Snapdragon 855 SoC is out and official, we might see Nokia 9 rocking this latest and greatest piece of silicon from Qualcomm.

Nokia 9 will feature a total of six cameras – one on the front and five on the back. The smartphone is said to feature a 5.9/6-inch display having Full-HD+ resolution. However, the good thing is that it won’t come with a display notch.

The Nokia 9 may also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner as leaked renders reveal the smartphone doesn’t have any traditional fingerprint scanner at the back or on the front on the bottom bezel.

You can expect to hear more about Nokia 9 in the coming days.

Source | Via