OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 6T

OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update for OnePlus 6. But, the OnePlus 6 is not the only smartphone that’s receiving an Open Beta update. In addition to OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T is also receiving an Open Beta update. In fact, the Open Beta updates rolled out for OnePlus 6 and 6T have the same change-log.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 6T. And, just like the Open Beta 10 update for OnePlus 6, the Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 6T also brings in the caller identification feature to the Phone app. However, this feature is only available to Indian users.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 6T:

System Improvements for screen brightness control Confirm pin without tapping √ for app locker Improved color adaptation for navigation bar when using third party apps General bug fixes and system stability improvements

Phone Added the caller identification feature (For India only) Improved UI for Call History



Gallery Added create a collection, copy and move photos features New illustrations and design on blank pages General Bug fixes and overall experience improvements

Launcher Added recommended tools in Toolbox Improved UI for category tags in app drawer



This Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 6T is rolling out over-the-air, but, only those users will get this update who have already flashed a previous beta build on their 6T. Those who are on the stable build shouldn’t expect any update notification on their 6T.

