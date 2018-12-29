LG G7 ThinQ to get Android Pie update in Q1 2019, but only in this country

South Korean technology brand LG launched the G7 ThinQ smartphone back in early May this year with Android 8.0 Oreo. Well, those of you who have been waiting for this smartphone to get Android Pie update, LG has a piece of news for you.

LG has announced that the G7 ThinQ will get Android Pie update in Q1 2019. However, LG hasn’t revealed when exactly in Q1 of 2019, so you could get the update either in the first or second week of January, or on the last day of March.

Moreover, LG has said that this timeline applies only to South Korea, which means G7 ThinQ users in other countries should expect Android Pie to reach their smartphones after March 2019.

Well, after looking at the way smartphone brands have been dealing with Android version updates for their smartphones, we are inclined to say that you are better off buying smartphones that run stock or near stock Android like the OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, and Nokia 8.1 if you are a stickler for quick Android version updates.

Coming back to the G7 ThinQ, it’s a flagship smartphone that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM (6 GB on G7+ ThinQ). The smartphone features a 6.1-inch notched display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. Oh, and yes, for those unaware, the G7 ThinQ is the first LG smartphone to come with a notched display.

You can check out rest of the specifications of G7 ThinQ down below.

LG G7 ThinQ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X (6 GB on G7+ ThinQ)

4/6 GB LPDDR4X (6 GB on G7+ ThinQ) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display with Gorilla Glass 5, 1000-nits brightness and 564 ppi pixel density

6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display with Gorilla Glass 5, 1000-nits brightness and 564 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP Standard (f/1.6 aperture) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 109-degree wide-angle lens) with AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Stickers and LED flash

16 MP Standard (f/1.6 aperture) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 109-degree wide-angle lens) with AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Stickers and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB on G7+ ThinQ)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB on G7+ ThinQ) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition. Dedicated Google Assistant/Google Lens button, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, Boombox Speaker, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition. Dedicated Google Assistant/Google Lens button, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, Boombox Speaker, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Colors: New Platinum Gray, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, Raspberry Rose

New Platinum Gray, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, Raspberry Rose Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Source | Via