This is when Motorola might launch its Moto G7 series smartphones

This year, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched a total of three smartphones under its Moto G series – the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play, and the Moto G6 Plus. And next year, the company will be launching four smartphones under the Moto G series – the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Play, the Moto G7 Plus, and the Moto G7 Power. Motorola launched the Moto G6 series smartphones in April this year, so we were expecting the company to launch Moto G7 series around the same time next year. However, it looks like that won’t be the case as Motorola is reportedly launching these Moto G smartphones earlier.

According to a recent report, Motorola will launch the Moto G7 series smartphones in February before Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks-off. This will be a global launch, and the event will be held in Brazil. For those unaware, the Moto G6 series smartphones were also launched in Brazil first. After all, Brazil is an important market for Motorola.

Press renders of the Moto G7 series smartphones leaked last week reveal that all four of the smartphones will come with a notched display. However, the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will feature a waterdrop-shaped notch, whereas, the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power will feature iPhone X-like notch.

Furthermore, the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will rock dual rear cameras, but the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power will have to make do with a single snapper. That said, all four of these smartphones will have a fingerprint scanner on their back with Motorola’s signature bat-wing logo atop.

As far as hardware specifications are concerned, the Moto G7 is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which will be paired with 4 GB RAM. The Moto G7 Plus, however, will come probably come with Snapdragon 710 under the hood with up to 6 GB RAM.

The Moto G7 Power was spotted on Geekbench earlier this week with Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM, and Android Pie. The G7 Power is also expected to pack in a massive 5000 mAh battery which should last you for a day with ease.