Jio Happy New Year Offer announced with 100% cashback: Here are all the details

2018 is just three days away from coming to an end, and, to make the next year sweeter for its customers, Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator Jio has announced its Happy New Year Offer with 100% cashback.

Jio Happy New Offer Details

As a part of this Happy New Offer, Reliance Jio is offering 100% cashback to its prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹399. The cashback is offered to the customers in the form of redeemable AJIO coupons worth ₹399.

The AJIO coupon can be found under the ‘Coupons’ section in the MyJio app. Once you get a ₹399 AJIO coupon, you can redeem it on AJIO’s app or website. However, do note that you are required to have a minimum cart value of ₹1000 to be able to redeem this coupon.

This ₹399 AJIO coupon can also be used over and above existing AJIO discounts so that you can get more benefits.

Jio’s Happy New Year Offer is available for new and existing prepaid customers, and for recharges done through online and offline channels. However, this is a limited-time offer which ends on January 31, 2019. Also, do make sure you redeem your ₹399 AJIO coupon before March 15, 2019.