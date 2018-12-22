Huawei P30 will reportedly feature triple rear cameras with support for 5x lossless zoom

Chinese technology brand Huawei launched the Huawei P20 smartphone back in late March this year. And, we can expect the company to launch a successor to the P20 around the same time next year. While we are still a couple of months away from this expected launch, we have already started hearing about P20’s successor – the P30.

Popular leakster Evan Blass has revealed that the P30 will come with a triple camera setup on its back. Out of the three cameras, one will be a 40 MP camera which will be the primary camera. The other camera will probably come with a telephoto lens as it will offer 5x lossless zoom. There’s no information on the third camera though.

The dual camera setup on the P20 was made by LEICA, hence, we can expect the rear cameras on the P30 to be made by LEICA too.

That said, for selfies and video calls, the P30 will feature a 24 MP camera on the front. There aren’t too many details pertaining to the P30 available right now. But, considering the P30 will be a flagship, it’s safe to say that it will be powered by Kirin 980 SoC and will have at least 6 GB RAM.

The P20 came with an iPhone X-like display notch, albeit a smaller one. So, we can expect the P30 to come with a notched display too. But, seeing how more and more smartphone brands are resorting to waterdrop-shaped notch, we can expect Huawei too to adopt this kind of notch on the P30.

Expect to hear more about the P30 in the coming weeks, if not days.