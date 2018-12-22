10.or G2 key specs surface as it passes through Geekbench

Chinese smartphone brand 10.or – often pronounced as Tenor – made its debut in the Indian smartphone market last year in September with the launch of 10.or E. Later same month, 10.or launched the 10.or G in India. And now, it looks like the company will soon launch a successor to the 10.or G – called 10.or G2 – as it has popped up on a popular benchmarking site with its specifications.

10.or G2 has popped up on benchmarking site Geekbench with its key specifications. According to Geekbench, the 10.or G2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone also scored 1329 and 4788 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

As always, Geekbench didn’t reveal any other information pertaining to 10.or G2 like its screen size, screen resolution, battery capacity, and more.

The 10.or G was powered by Snapdragon 626 SoC and was offered in two memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Hence, the 10.or G2 can certainly be considered an upgrade over its predecessor as it’s powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. However, we can expect the smartphone to come with 3 or 4 GB RAM as well.

For photography, the 10.or G came with two 13 MP cameras at the back, so, we can very well expect the 10.or G2 to come with dual rear cameras as well.

There’s no word yet from 10.or regarding the G2, but, if some new information surfaces, we will share it with you.

Source