How to Quickly Launch Apps With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner On OnePlus 6T [Guide]

﻿﻿﻿﻿Among the top smartphones in the flagship category is the OnePlus 6T power packed with the Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU and up to 10 GB RAM. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner that unlocks the phone when you put your finger on the screen. Did you know, the in-display fingerprint scanner can also launch apps quickly? You will be able to quickly open the apps with the in-display fingerprint scanner when the phone is locked. Here’s how.

Quickly Launch Apps With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner On OnePlus 6T

Before you start, you will need to register your fingerprints by going to Settings -> Security & lock screen -> Fingerprint and add your fingerprints. Once you have registered the fingerprints successfully, you can unlock the phone with the new in-display fingerprint scanner.

Now activate the feature by going to Settings -> Utilities -> Quick Launch and turn on the slider saying ‘Turn on Quick launch’.

Tap the Shortcut settings and choose the apps you want to keep in the app shortcut list.

To open the apps with the in-display fingerprint scanner, long press and hold the fingerprint identification area to get the list of apps shortcut. Release it to launch the app when the phone is locked.

