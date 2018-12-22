2018 has been a year of many firsts for Samsung. The company launched its first triple rear camera smartphone in September. Then in October, Samsung launched the world’s first quad rear camera smartphone. And last week, Samsung launched the world’s first smartphone with in-display camera. Well, if the latest information that surfaced is to be believed, then the Galaxy A10 could turn out to be Samsung’s first smartphone to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

According to an industry tipster, Samsung’s Galaxy A10 will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and, it will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature this tech. Well, the Galaxy S10 is also reported to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, hence, if the Galaxy A10 is the first Samsung smartphone to feature this tech, then it’s safe to say that it will be launched before the Galaxy S10.

Details are scarce about the Galaxy A10 right now, but, we speculate that this smartphone will come with triple cameras at the back with the setup probably being similar to the one on Galaxy A7 (2018). However, we might also see the Galaxy A10 rocking quad cameras on its back like the Galaxy A9 (2018) pictured above.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) is the world’s first and the only smartphone right now that features quad cameras on its back. This quad camera setup includes one 24 MP camera, one 8 MP camera, one 10 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera. The 24 MP camera is the primary camera, with the 8 MP camera coming with an ultra-wide angle lens, 10 MP camera coming with a telephoto lens, and, the 5 MP camera coming with a depth sensor.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with up to 8 GB RAM.

We expect to hear more about the Galaxy A10 in the coming weeks.

Source