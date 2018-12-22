Case renders hint at Huawei P30 Pro coming with quad rear cameras and waterdrop-shaped notch

A couple of hours ago, we reported that Huawei P30 is rumored to come with triple rear cameras which would include one 40 MP camera. But, it looks like the Pro variant of the P30 – called P30 Pro – will come with quad cameras on its back.

Protective cases of P30 Pro made my Olixar have been listed on MobileFun. Well, these are actually case renders, but, if they are accurate, then we already know what the P30 Pro will look like.

These case renders show that the P30 Pro will come with a waterdrop-shaped notch, while also having minuscule bezels on the top, left, and right side of the display. The bottom bezel, however, is relatively larger.

Moving on to the back, the smartphone will have quad cameras – all stacked vertically in the top-left corner. To the right side of these cameras is the LED flash as well as two holes.

The P20 Pro, predecessor of the P30 Pro, was launched back in late March this year. The P20 Pro also has a display notch, but, it’s similar to the notch we have seen on the OnePlus 6. The P20 Pro has a home button on the front below the display which also houses the fingerprint scanner. Well, there’s no such home button on the P30 Pro, and, neither is there any fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone. Hence, it’s possible that the P30 Pro will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a traditional one.

Being a successor to the P20 Pro, it’s safe to say that the P30 Pro will be powered by Kirin 980 SoC which is the latest and greatest flagship chip from Huawei. We can also expect the smartphone to come with up to 8 GB RAM as well as reverse wireless charging.

The P20 Pro was launched in March this year, so we may see Huawei launching the P30 series around the same time next year.