Alleged Honor V20 appears in hands-on video with game controller ahead of December 26 launch

The Honor V20 is all set to be launched in China next week on December 26. The smartphone will come with a display having a hole in the top-left corner which will have a selfie camera inside it. And, thanks to recent leaks, we already know quite a bit about the V20’s hardware. Well now, just a couple of days ahead of the launch, a hands-on video of what’s allegedly the Honor V20 has surfaced online showing us how tiny the bezels on this smartphone are.

A video of what’s allegedly the Honor V20 has leaked out of China. It shows a person playing a game on the V20 with the help of a game controller that’s attached on the top of the smartphone. If you look closely, you can see the camera hole right next to the controller. It looks like either the smartphone will come with an option to make the hole invisible by displaying black bars around it, or maybe it’s just that the game is not allowed to run in full-screen mode.

That said, you can also see that the smartphone has minuscule bezels, and, there also seems to be a earpiece on the top bezel of the phone.

With that being said, some people might think this is the recently launched Huawei Nova 4 which too comes with a hole in the display for selfie camera. However, as far as we know, Huawei didn’t announce any gaming accessories for the Nova 4, hence, it’s plausible that this smartphone we are looking at is indeed the V20.

Honor V20 is confirmed to come with Kirin 980 SoC and a 48 MP rear camera, however, recent leaks suggest that the smartphone will have a 25 MP selfie camera, up to 8 GB RAM, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, and, a 4000 mAh battery.

Honor V20 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed)

Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) display with a hole for selfie camera

Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) display with a hole for selfie camera Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera (could be triple camera setup) with 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording

48 MP primary camera (could be triple camera setup) with 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) Other: Link Turbo (confirmed)

Link Turbo (confirmed) Battery: 4000 mAh

The Honor V20 will be launched as Honor View20 for global markets on January 22 at an event in Paris, France.

Source | Via