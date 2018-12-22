Alleged Honor V20 passes through benchmarking sites revealing its specifications

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor V20 next week on December 26 at an event in China. The company has already confirmed certain features of the phone and some were revealed through leaked posters. Well now, what’s allegedly the V20 has appeared on two popular benchmarking sites with its specifications.

A device with model number PCT-AL10 has appeared on benchmarking sites Geekebench and AnTuTu. It is said to be the Honor V20 that’s launching next week. This alleged V20 made a score of 3261 and 9792 points in Geekbech’s single and multi-core tests respectively. It has been listed on Geekbench with Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM, and Android Pie which is the latest version of Android.

AnTuTu also has this smartphone listed with Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM, and Android Pie, but, it also reveals that the smartphone has 256 GB internal storage with a display having a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. Honor V20 made a score of 2,74,343 points AnTuTu’s benchmark test.

Well, Honor has already confirmed that the V20 will be powered by Kirin 980 SoC, so that’s not a piece of news here. Moreover, the company has also revealed that this smartphone will come with a 48 MP camera at the back along with an in-display selfie camera on the front. Yes, the phone’s display will have a hole in the top-left corner inside which will be the selfie camera; just like Samsung Galaxy A8s.

Honor V20 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed)

Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) display with a hole for selfie camera

Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) display with a hole for selfie camera Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera (could be triple camera setup) with 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording

48 MP primary camera (could be triple camera setup) with 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) Other: Link Turbo (confirmed)

Link Turbo (confirmed) Battery: 4000 mAh

The 64 GB variant is rumored to come with a price tag of ¥2799 (around ₹28,425), whereas, the 128 GB variant is said to be priced ¥3299 (around ₹33,503). There’s no word on the pricing of the 256 GB variant, but, we don’t wait much to know everything there is to know about this smartphone as we are just four days away from the launch.

Source 1, 2 | Via