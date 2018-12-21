Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for a total of 13 of its smartphones in India. Well, that number changes to 14 now as the company has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 3.

The Redmi Note 3 was launched in India back in March 2016 with Android Lollipop, and, it’s now receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM which is based on Android Marshmallow. The update is rolling out over-the-air and weighs 261 MB in size. It carries version number 10.1.1.0.MHOMIFI.

In addition to bringing MIUI 10 features, the update also brings in some fixes and optimizations to the Redmi Note 3. It fixes issue related to previews which didn’t match photos sometimes. Besides, there’s also a fix for an issue with grid lines in full-screen mode. Furthermore, there’s also new XXXL text size in camera options. You can check out the image above to see the entire change-log.

That being said, this is the last MIUI 10 Global Stable update that’s rolled out for Redmi Note 3 as the company back in November said that it would no longer provide software support for the Redmi Note 3.

The update will take at least a week or two to reach all the units, but, if you couldn’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your Redmi Note 3, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

