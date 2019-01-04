Vivo NEX receives a price cut of Rs 5,000 in India, here’s how much it costs now

Vivo’s high-end flagship NEX which was launched last year in July has received a price drop of Rs 5,000. The Vivo NEX is the company’s top smartphone featuring an elevating camera, notchless display, in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU, and a large 4,000 mAh battery.

With the start of the year 2019, the price of the Vivo NEX has been slashed by Rs 5,000. Earlier, it was available for Rs 44,990 and now it’s available at Rs 39,990. The price drop is permanent across all channels and is not a part of a limited offer, it will be sold at retail stores both online and offline.

To recall, the Vivo NEX is the top-of-the-line smartphone featuring a full-screen notchless-style display with a selfie camera that pops out from the inside and the camera is accompanied by a sound when opens. Moreover, it features an in-display fingerprint scanner to secure the phone and Screen SoundCasting technology that lets you hear sound through vibrations.

Apart from these unique features, the Vivo NEX is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Furthermore, you will find dual cameras on it and a glass design that looks very much premium.

This price drop comes after just a few weeks of the launch of the Vivo NEX Dual Display. While there’s no word on when it’s going to be released in India, but it is expected that Vivo will bring it soon.