Xiaomi announces Mi Power Bank 3 with USB Type-C port rated up to 45W charging

Aside from making smartphones, Xiaomi also makes power banks that are affordable and reliable. Xiaomi has announced a new range of power banks in China, this Mi Power Bank 3 is the third generation Mi power banks with up to 45W charging speeds.

The Mi Power Bank 3 is concealed in a single mold of plastic with a matte textured surface and comes in 20,000 mAh lithium polymer battery. The main highlights of the Mi Power Bank 3 include 3x USB ports for charging three devices at once. Two of them are the regular USB Type-A ports with 5V, 3A output while the third one is USB Type-C port that delivers up to 45W power.

OnePlus new Warp Charge is rated 40W while the Oppo’s Super VOOC charging is rated 50W. The Mi Power Bank 3 is among the fastest power banks as of now.

The USB Type-C is a 2-way fast charging port that means it can charge the devices with up to 45W of power, as well as, it can be used to charge the Mi Power Bank 3 with a supported power brick. What is surprising is that the company claims that the same power bank can even charge your MacBook or any laptop of your choice due to the high power ratings.

According to Xiaomi, the 20,000 mAh power bank can be fully charged in 4.5 hours using a 45W power adapter. It also supports pass-through charging i.e. both, the power bank and the devices can be charged simultaneously.

The Mi Power Bank 3 comes in Black, and White colors and will go on sale starting from 11th January 2019 for a price of 199 Yuan which is equivalent to $29 or Rs 2000. There is no word on the availability in India as of now.