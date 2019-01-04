Samsung Galaxy S10 with 5.8-inch Infinity-O display surfaces in a live image

Samsung is working on with the new flagships this year, the Galaxy S10 could be showcased during the Mobile World Congress event which is due in February. Till now, many rumors and reports have been seen, but we are yet to see the actual device apart from the renders. The Samsung Galaxy S10 surfaces online in a live image.

Evan Blass tweeted with the image saying that Samsung Galaxy S10 “Beyond 1,” in the wild. He further added “One cool feature I haven’t heard mentioned previously is this model’s ability to wirelessly charge other compatible devices like handsets and watches” A similar trait we saw on the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond 1," in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EMquh59Kln — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to bring new features including the Infinity-O screen design, multi-lens camera on the back, and in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone features Infinity-O screen that has a cut out within the display to accompany the selfie camera. The display comes with ultra slim bezels on all corners giving more screen space.

According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be using a 5.8-inch display with a Qualcomm’s in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will be powered by the 8nm Exynos 9820 SoC with Tri-cluster CPU and integrated NPU while the US variant will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Moreover, this will be the second smartphone after the Mate 20 Pro to feature reverse wireless charging, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Beyond 1 will wirelessly charge other compatible devices that support wireless charging.

We’ll be seeing more rumors and leaks about the phone in the coming days, stay tuned.