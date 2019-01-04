Xiaomi’s foldable tablet allegedly spotted in a leaked video

From curved displays to full-screen displays to notchless displays, and now smartphone manufacturers seems working on foldable displays. Sooner or later, foldable displays will be a new trend among smartphone makers. Today, a leaked video shows Xiaomi might be bringing a new device with a foldable screen.

The popular leakster, Evan Blass tweeted a short hands-on video of a foldable tablet possibly from Xiaomi. The tweet says “Can’t speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it’s allegedly made by Xiaomi, I’m told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake?”.

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

The tablet shows it’s foldable on the sides and converts into a smartphone or a portable device that fits in the pocket. You can clearly see the folds, both ends of the tablet can be folded back and you were left using only the center part of the display.

It seems to be an early prototype, the company hasn’t mentioned anything related to foldable displays. Another noticeable thing in the tablet is the way the UI reacts as soon as it’s folded on either edge. The interface also looks pretty much like the MIUI, the icons and the fonts are very much similar to the Xiaomi phones.

What do you think of this foldable tablet? Is it a hoax or something that will really disrupt the smartphone market? Is it from Xiaomi or any other smartphone manufacturer?