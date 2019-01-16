OnePlus

Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring in caller identification feature to OnePlus 5/5T in India

By Sagar Bakre
0

Late last month, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 24 and 22 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively with a fix for audio tuner issue. Well now, the company has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 25 and 23 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively.

OnePlus-5T-Star-Wars-Limited-Edition-Hands-on-Images-7

These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T bring in the caller identification feature for Indian users. This feature was rolled out to OnePlus 6 and 6T last month with Open Beta updates 10 and 2 respectively. That said, in addition to bringing in the caller identification feature, these Open Beta updates also bring in a ton of other things to OnePlus 5 and 5T like improved UI for call history, latest Android security patch, improvements to screen brightness control, and more.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 25 and 23 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

  • System
    • Updated Android security patch to 2019.01
    • Improvements for screen brightness control
    • Confirm pin without tapping √ for app locker
    • Improved color adaptation for navigation bar when using third-party apps
  • Gallery
    • Added create collection, copy and move photos features
    • New illustrations and design on blank pages
    • General Bug fixes and overall experience improvements
  • Launcher
    • Added recommended tools in the toolbox
    • Improved UI for category tags in the app drawer
  • Phone
    • Added call history for incoming calls from unknown numbers
    • Improved UI for Call History
    • Deep integration with Google Duo
    • Added caller identification feature (For India only)
  • Weather
    • Added more search options to improve the accuracy of search results
    • Improved accuracy of weather descriptions
    • Added more unit options for precipitation, visibility, pressure and other data
    • Added more detailed descriptions to weather icons
  • OnePlus Switch
    • Now supports migrating data from iPhone

These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T are rolling out over-the-air, and, as always, only those units will receive these beta updates that are already flashed with a previous beta build. Those units that are running the official build of OxygenOS will not receive these beta updates.

Source