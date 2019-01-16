Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring in caller identification feature to OnePlus 5/5T in India

Late last month, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 24 and 22 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively with a fix for audio tuner issue. Well now, the company has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 25 and 23 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively.

These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T bring in the caller identification feature for Indian users. This feature was rolled out to OnePlus 6 and 6T last month with Open Beta updates 10 and 2 respectively. That said, in addition to bringing in the caller identification feature, these Open Beta updates also bring in a ton of other things to OnePlus 5 and 5T like improved UI for call history, latest Android security patch, improvements to screen brightness control, and more.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 25 and 23 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System Updated Android security patch to 2019.01 Improvements for screen brightness control Confirm pin without tapping √ for app locker Improved color adaptation for navigation bar when using third-party apps

Gallery Added create collection, copy and move photos features New illustrations and design on blank pages General Bug fixes and overall experience improvements

Launcher Added recommended tools in the toolbox Improved UI for category tags in the app drawer

Phone Added call history for incoming calls from unknown numbers Improved UI for Call History Deep integration with Google Duo Added caller identification feature (For India only)

Weather Added more search options to improve the accuracy of search results Improved accuracy of weather descriptions Added more unit options for precipitation, visibility, pressure and other data Added more detailed descriptions to weather icons

OnePlus Switch Now supports migrating data from iPhone



These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T are rolling out over-the-air, and, as always, only those units will receive these beta updates that are already flashed with a previous beta build. Those units that are running the official build of OxygenOS will not receive these beta updates.

Source