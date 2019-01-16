Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring in caller identification feature to OnePlus 5/5T in India
Late last month, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 24 and 22 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively with a fix for audio tuner issue. Well now, the company has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 25 and 23 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively.
These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T bring in the caller identification feature for Indian users. This feature was rolled out to OnePlus 6 and 6T last month with Open Beta updates 10 and 2 respectively. That said, in addition to bringing in the caller identification feature, these Open Beta updates also bring in a ton of other things to OnePlus 5 and 5T like improved UI for call history, latest Android security patch, improvements to screen brightness control, and more.
Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 25 and 23 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.01
- Improvements for screen brightness control
- Confirm pin without tapping √ for app locker
- Improved color adaptation for navigation bar when using third-party apps
- Gallery
- Added create collection, copy and move photos features
- New illustrations and design on blank pages
- General Bug fixes and overall experience improvements
- Launcher
- Added recommended tools in the toolbox
- Improved UI for category tags in the app drawer
- Phone
- Added call history for incoming calls from unknown numbers
- Improved UI for Call History
- Deep integration with Google Duo
- Added caller identification feature (For India only)
- Weather
- Added more search options to improve the accuracy of search results
- Improved accuracy of weather descriptions
- Added more unit options for precipitation, visibility, pressure and other data
- Added more detailed descriptions to weather icons
- OnePlus Switch
- Now supports migrating data from iPhone
These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T are rolling out over-the-air, and, as always, only those units will receive these beta updates that are already flashed with a previous beta build. Those units that are running the official build of OxygenOS will not receive these beta updates.