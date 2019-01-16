These Samsung smartphones are receiving Android Pie update in India with One UI

South Korean tech giant Samsung rolled out Android Pie update for Galaxy S9 and S9+ last month in Germany. And then earlier this month, German users of Galaxy Note9 too got the Android Pie update. Well now, Samsung has started rolling out Android Pie update for these smartphones in India as well.

Samsung has finally started rolling out the stable build of Android 9.0 Pie for Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note9 in India. The update is rolled out over-the-air and should take at least a week or two before it reaches all the units.

The Android Pie update for S9, S9+, and Note9 is rolled out for users who are enrolled in the beta program, as well as the ones who are running the stable build of Android Oreo. If you are on the stable build of Oreo, the Android Pie update will weigh more than 1.5 GB in size. But if you are on Android Pie beta, it will be well under 500 MB.

The Android Pie update for Galaxy S9/S9+ rolling out in India carries build number G965FXXU2CRLO, whereas, the Android Pie update for Galaxy Note9 carries build number N960FXXU2CSA2.

That said, the Android Pie update for these smartphones comes with One UI – the latest version of Samsung’s custom Android skin. It also bumps up the Android security patch level on these devices to January 1, 2019.

If you happen to live in India and haven’t received the update on your smartphone yet, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > Software update menu.

Source 1, 2