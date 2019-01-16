OPPO introduces 10x hybrid optical zoom camera and a bigger in-display fingerprint scanner

Back in February 2017, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO introduced its 5x optical zoom camera technology. However, that technology never made its commercial debut. Well, almost two years later, OPPO has now introduced its 10x hybrid optical zoom camera at an event in China.

OPPO’s 10x hybrid optical zoom tech uses a combination of its 5x optical zoom sensor with a wide-angle lens. This results in 10x lossless zoom with the module having a focal length equivalent to 15.9-159 mm, along with the ability to capture photos in an ultra-wide angle.

This camera module also has dual OIS (optical image stabilization) for the main camera as well as the telephoto lens. OPPO didn’t reveal many details about this setup, but said that it was manufactured using more than 100 R&D patents and was drop-tested 28,000 times.

In addition to 10x hybrid optical zoom camera, OPPO also introduced a new in-display fingerprint scanner that works over a larger area. Well, 15 times larger compared to the one on OPPO R17. The advantage of having a larger in-display fingerprint scanner is that you don’t have to look at the screen when unlocking the smartphone with your finger. This makes it easier to unlock the smartphone.

OPPO also says that this in-display fingerprint scanner lets you unlock the smartphone with two fingers for more security.

OPPO didn’t divulge any details related to the commercial debut of these two technologies, but has said that it will demo them at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month.

