Xiaomi schedules MWC 2019 event on February 24, could unveil Mi MIX 3 5G variant

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi MIX 3 last year in October. During the launch event, Xiaomi said that it would launch the 5G variant of the Mi MIX 3 in Q1 of 2019. Well, it looks like the company will finally unveil Mi MIX 3 5G next month just a day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off.

Xiaomi has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it has scheduled its MWC event on February 24. While Xiaomi didn’t reveal what this event is going to be about, it’s very likely that the company will unveil the 5G variant of Mi MIX 3.

The Mi MIX 3 is a flagship smartphone which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is offered in four memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 10 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The Mi MIX 3 comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back consists of two 12 MP cameras, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front includes one 24 MP camera and one 2 MP camera.

However, the biggest highlight of the Mi MIX 3 is its design. The smartphone flaunts a slider design that helps it achieve an almost bezel-less look with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4%.

The Mi MIX 3 5G may not be all that different from the 4G variant of Mi MIX 3 in terms of hardware and design, except that it will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 modem to enable 5G.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Specifications