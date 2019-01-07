Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor V20 last month in China. And a day later, its launch was teased in India by Amazon. The Amazon India page revealed that the V20 would be launched as View20 in India, however, it didn’t reveal when the smartphone would make its debut in the country. Well now, we finally know when the Honor View20 will be launched in India.

The Honor V20 will be launched as Honor View20 for global markets on January 22 at an event in Paris, and, it will later be launched in India at an event on January 29.

The Honor View20 is a flagship smartphone which is powered by Kirin 980 SoC. The smartphone is offered in two memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. There’s also a third variant called Moschino Edition which comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Having said that, the View20 features a 6.4-inch All-View Display having a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. However, this isn’t any ordinary display. It comes with a hole in the top-left corner which accommodates the 25 MP selfie camera.

Another highlight of the Honor View20 is its 48 MP primary rear camera which is a part of the dual camera setup that also includes one 3D TOF camera.

The smartphone runs Android Pie-based MagicUI 2.0.1, and, it ships with a 4000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Honor View20 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor

Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash

48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, AI GPS (dual frequency), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, AI GPS (dual frequency), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo Colors: Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition

Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition Battery: 4000 mAh with 22.5W (4.5V/5A) fast charging

There’s no word on the price of Honor View20 in India, but, it is priced starting at ¥2999 in China which translates to around ₹30,360 according to current exchange rates; hence, you can expect it to carry similar price tag in India.