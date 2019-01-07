Xiaomi Mi A2 gets another price cut in India, here’s how much it costs now

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 in India back in August last year. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of ₹16,999, and it got a price cut in the country later in November. Well now, the Mi A2 has received yet another price cut in India making it cheaper.

Xiaomi has announced a permanent price cut for both the 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM variants in India. The 4 GB RAM variant now costs ₹13,999 whereas the 6 GB RAM variant now costs ₹15,999. It’s worth noting that the 4 GB RAM variant was launched in India with a price tag of ₹16,999 and its price was later reduced to ₹15,999. The 6 GB RAM variant, on the other hand, was launched at ₹19,999 and had its price dropped to ₹18,999 later on.

This price cut comes as Xiaomi celebrates its fifth anniversary in India, and, the Mi A2 can be purchased at reduced prices through online and offline stores across the country.

“We have five exciting surprises for the week for our Mi Fans, in line with celebrating our fifth year in India. For the first surprise, we are thrilled to share that our Mi A2 will see a permanent price drop effective today from 12pm onwards across all our sales platforms,” said Xiaomi.

For those who need a refresher, the Mi A2 is a mid-ranger which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC. Its 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a 32 GB storage variant which wasn’t launched in India.

The Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display, and, being an Android One smartphone, it runs a stock version of Android and comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

The smartphone also rocks dual cameras – 12 MP and 20 MP – at the back and 20 MP single camera on the front. However, it doesn’t come with a microSD card slot and 3.5 mm headphone jack which could be a deal-breaker for many.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels, PDAF) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, PDAF, 4-in-1 pixel binning) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie, Auto-HDR, EIS for video recording, 4K/1080p/720p/480p video recording at 30fps, 1080p video recording at 60 fps, Slow Motion video recording (720p at 120 fps) and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels, PDAF) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, PDAF, 4-in-1 pixel binning) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie, Auto-HDR, EIS for video recording, 4K/1080p/720p/480p video recording at 30fps, 1080p video recording at 60 fps, Slow Motion video recording (720p at 120 fps) and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with f/2.2 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie and Flash

20 MP Sony IMX376 with f/2.2 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie and Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano Dual 4G

Dual Nano Dual 4G Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 4+ (exclusively in India)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹15,999

₹15,999 Availability: Can be purchased from Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Mi Preferred Partner Stores

You can check out our Xiaomi Mi A2 review if you are planning to buy one.