Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 SoC, dual rear cameras, and Android Pie could launch in India tomorrow
Last weekend, we told you that Huwaei sub-brand Honor would soon be launching Honor 10 Lite in India. However, at that time, we had no word on when exactly would Honor launch this smartphone in India. But now, it looks like the Honor 10 Lite will debut in India on January 8, i.e., tomorrow.
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has setup a page on its website which hints at January 8 launch of Honor 10 Lite in India. Flipkart doesn’t explicitly mention the Honor 10 Lite and only reveals that a new Honor smartphone is all set to launch in India tomorrow. However, the page has a banner with text that reads “Honor is all set to revolutionise ‘selfies’ in 2019!”, and, there’s also a silhouette of a phone with a water-drop notch display. Well, this clearly hints at Honor 10 Lite as the smartphone comes with a 24 MP selfie camera, as well as a 6.21-inch display having a waterdrop-shaped notch up top.
Either way, there’s not much we have to wait now to know if this is going to be the Honor 10 Lite or some other Honor smartphone as the announcement is set for 8 pm tomorrow.
The Honor 10 Lite is a mid-range smartphone which is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and is paired with up to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0.1 and rocks dual cameras at the back. The Honor 10 Lite also comes with a fingerprint scanner as well as GPU Turbo 2.0, and, it packs a 3400 mAh battery under-the-hood which keeps the lights on.
Honor 10 Lite Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Operating System: EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0
- Colors: Red, Blue, Black, White
- Battery: 3400 mAh
Honor 10 Lite Price in India and Availability
- Price: Expected to be announced tomorrow
- Availability: Will be sold through Flipkart. The exact date of availability is expected to be announced tomorrow.