Last weekend, we told you that Huwaei sub-brand Honor would soon be launching Honor 10 Lite in India. However, at that time, we had no word on when exactly would Honor launch this smartphone in India. But now, it looks like the Honor 10 Lite will debut in India on January 8, i.e., tomorrow.

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has setup a page on its website which hints at January 8 launch of Honor 10 Lite in India. Flipkart doesn’t explicitly mention the Honor 10 Lite and only reveals that a new Honor smartphone is all set to launch in India tomorrow. However, the page has a banner with text that reads “Honor is all set to revolutionise ‘selfies’ in 2019!”, and, there’s also a silhouette of a phone with a water-drop notch display. Well, this clearly hints at Honor 10 Lite as the smartphone comes with a 24 MP selfie camera, as well as a 6.21-inch display having a waterdrop-shaped notch up top.

Either way, there’s not much we have to wait now to know if this is going to be the Honor 10 Lite or some other Honor smartphone as the announcement is set for 8 pm tomorrow.

The Honor 10 Lite is a mid-range smartphone which is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and is paired with up to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0.1 and rocks dual cameras at the back. The Honor 10 Lite also comes with a fingerprint scanner as well as GPU Turbo 2.0, and, it packs a 3400 mAh battery under-the-hood which keeps the lights on.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0 Colors: Red, Blue, Black, White

Red, Blue, Black, White Battery: 3400 mAh

Honor 10 Lite Price in India and Availability