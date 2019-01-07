Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specs surface as it passes through Geekbench

Last month, an unknown Xiaomi smartphone said to be the Redmi 7 appeared on TENAA with its images and full specs hinting at an imminent launch in China. Well, in addition to the Redmi 7, Xiaomi may also launch the Redmi Note 7 soon as it has appeared on a popular benchmarking site with its key specifications.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has appeared on Geekbench. According to the Geekbench listing, the Redmi Note 7 is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is coupled with 6 GB RAM. Geekbench also reveals that the smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. The smartphone also made a score of 1462 and 4556 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

The Redmi Note 7 will be a successor to the Redmi Note 5 which was launched in India last year in February. For those unaware, the Redmi Note 5 is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with up to 4 GB RAM. Hence, Snapdragon 660 and 6 GB RAM on the Redmi Note 7 is indeed an upgrade.

Details are scarce about the Redmi Note 7 right now, but now that it has appeared on Geekbench, we expect to hear more about it in the coming days. Perhaps a TENAA listing would reveal more about this smartphone.

Last week, Xiaomi announced that its Redmi series is now an independent brand and that it would launch its 48 MP camera smartphone on January 10. Well, chances are we also may hear about the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 on the same day.

