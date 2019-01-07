Apple iPhone XI leaked renders suggest it could come with triple rear cameras

Last year in September, Cupertino-based tech giant Apple launched three new iPhones – the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XR which is the cheapest among the three comes with a single rear camera, whereas the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with dual rear cameras. However, 2019 could turn out to be the year Apple makes a shift from dual camera setup to triple camera setup.

Early renders (attached above and below) of the iPhone XI have been leaked by Digit in collaboration with popular leakster OnLeaks. These renders show us what the iPhone XI looks like from the back. And, as you can see, the iPhone XI has an island on the top-left corner which houses three cameras – two of them are placed vertically in the left, whereas the third one is placed on the side in the center.

Above the third camera is the LED flash, and below it is the secondary microphone. Well, this third camera could be the 3D ToF camera similar to the one we have seen on the OPPO R17 Pro launched in China last year in August.

That being said, the Apple logo is still present in the center, and, the right side of the phone has the power button with volume rocker located on the left. Furthermore, like last year’s iPhones, the iPhone XI also has a glass back which means you will have to invest in a protective cover if you want to keep the back in its pristine form.

OnLeaks says that the iPhone XI is still in Engineering Validation Test (EVT), hence, chances are we could see some changes to it when it’s officially unveiled by Apple later this year in September. Having said that, with the number of cameras going up on this year’s iPhone, you can also expect the price to go up too which could make it much more difficult for Apple to sell its iPhones. A report from last year predicted iPhone sales to go down up to 10% globally. Well, we will have to wait and see if that turns out to be true.

We are still in the first month of 2019, and we are still more than seven months away from the official unveiling of this year’s iPhones, so expect to hear more about 2019 iPhones in the coming months.