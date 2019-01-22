After Galaxy A30, Samsung’s Galaxy A20 also makes an appearance on Geekbench with its specifications

A couple of hours ago, we told you about the Samsung Galaxy A30 appearing on Geekbench revealing some of its specifications. Well now, one more Galaxy A series smartphone that’s yet to be announced has popped up on this popular benchmkaring site.

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A205FN, which is very likely the Galaxy A20, has appeared on Geekbench. According to Geekbench, the Galaxy A20 is powered by Exynos 7885 SoC which is coupled with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone also runs Android 9.0 Pie, and, at the time of launch, it will be layered with Samsung’s latest custom Android skin – One UI.

The Galaxy A20 scored 1099 and 3456 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively which is lower than what the Galaxy A30 scored. For those unaware, the Galaxy A30 is also powered by Exynos 7885 SoC, but has 1 GB more RAM than the Galaxy A20. Moreover, according to Geekbench, the Galaxy A20 also has a lower base frequency (1.35 GHz) than the Galaxy A30 (1.59 GHz).

It’s likely that the Galaxy A20 will be positioned below the Galaxy A30 when it’s launched, hence, we speculate that both the smartphones may have a similar design, but they will differ in terms of screen size/resolution, cameras, and battery capacity.

Samsung is reported to launch a total of 10 smartphones under the Galaxy A series in the first half of this year, but the company will probably start launching these smartphones after it has launched the Galaxy S10 on February 20.

