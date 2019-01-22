Motorola schedules an event on February 7 in Brazil, likely to announce Moto G7 series smartphones

A report from last year stated that Lenovo-owned Motorola would announce its Moto G7 series smartphones in February before Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off. Well, it looks like that report will turn out to be true as Motorola has scheduled an event in Brazil before MWC where it is likely to announce the Moto G7 series.

Motorola has sent out press invites to the media for an event on February 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The invite (attached below) doesn’t reveal anything about what this event is going to be all about and only reads “What matters most to you?”. However, looking at the frequency at which information about the Moto G7 series is surfacing online, it’s likely that we will see the Moto G7 series go official at this February 7 event in Brazil.



Motorola had launched three smartphones under the Moto G series last year – the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play, and the Moto G6 Plus. However, Motorola will launch four smartphones under the Moto G series this year – the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Play, the Moto G7 Plus, and the Moto G7 Power.

The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play will both feature a waterdrop-shaped notch and dual cameras at the back. However, the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power will feature iPhone X-like notch with a single camera at the back.

The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are rumored to come with Snapdragon 660 SoC, whereas, the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 are rumored to come with Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Live images of the Moto G7 Power that recently leaked online revealed that the smartphone would come with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 12 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera, and, a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Expect more information about these seventh-gen Moto G smartphones to surface online in the coming days.

Source