Moto G7 Power specs, price, and live images leak online; Launch imminent

Lenovo-owned Motorola is reported to launch its Moto G7 series smartphones next month just before Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off from February 25th. The Moto G7 series will include four smartphones – the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power. While there’s no word from Motorola regarding any of these smartphones, the latest leak coming out of Brazil has revealed the specifications and price of the Moto G7 Power in addition to live images.

Live images of the Moto G7 Power that have leaked online corroborate the design of the smartphone that was revealed through the official press renders that leaked last month. The smartphone has an iPhone X-like notch on the front with a back that’s probably made up of plastic and has a glossy finish. The back of the Moto G7 Power also has an island that houses a camera and a LED flash. Below this is a fingerprint scanner with Motorola logo embedded.

Having said that, the leak also reveals that the 32 GB storage variant of the Moto G7 Power would be priced R$1399 in Brazil which translates to around ₹26,560 according to the current exchange rate.

As far as the hardware specifications are concerned, the Moto G7 Power would flaunt a 6.2-inch 19:9 HD+ display while boasting a massive 5000 mAh battery under-the-hood. The smartphone would be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz which would be paired with 3 GB RAM. Well, the Geekbench listing of the Moto G7 Power suggests that this is a Snapdragon 625 chip.

For photography, the Moto G7 Power would come with a 12 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The G7 Power would also boot up to Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android.

Moto G7 Power Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 625

Snapdragon 625 RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.2-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

12 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 5000 mAh

Now that the live images of the Moto G7 Power along with its specs and price have leaked online, we expect it to go official soon. You can also expect to hear more about other smartphones in the Moto G7 series in the coming days.

