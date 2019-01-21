Moto G7 Play pops up on Geekbench with its key specifications

Late last month, the Moto G7 Power passed through popular benchmarking site Geekbench to reveal its key specifications, and now, the Moto G7 Play has also popped up on Geekbench with its specifications.

The Geekbench listing of the Moto G7 Play has revealed its processor, RAM count, and the operating system it’s running. According to Geekbench, the Moto G7 Play is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor which is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie which isn’t a surprise as it was released more than five months ago.

The Moto G7 Play also made a score of 1173 and 4090 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

Well, the Moto G7 Play was initially rumored to come with Snapdragon 632 SoC, but now, it has appeared with Snapdragon 625 which is the same chip that’s likely to run the show on Moto G7 Power. Also, while the Geekbench listing reveals 2 GB RAM on Moto G7 Play, it’s safe to say that the smartphone will indeed come with 3 and 4 GB RAM options as well.

Motorola is rumored to launch its Moto G7 series smartphone next month before MWC kicks off on February 25. Last year’s Moto G series consisted of three smartphones, but this year, Motorola will launch four smartphones under the Moto G series – the Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power.

Specifications, price, and live images of the Moto G7 Power recently leaked out of Brazil. You can click here to know more about it.

