Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go rumored to launch soon in India

China-based Xiaomi recently launched two new smart TVs and a soundbar in India. And now, the company is reportedly set to launch three new smartphones in the country – the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Redmi Go.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go smartphones in India before the end of this quarter. MySmartPrice claims to have received this information from a trusted source.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 in China more than a week ago. The Redmi Note 7 is a mid-range smartphone, and, it’s also the first Xiaomi smartphone that comes with a 48 MP rear camera. However, the company will soon launch Redmi Note 7 Pro with superior specs like Snapdragon 675 SoC and a 48 MP sensor sourced from Sony.

Details are scarce about the Redmi Go smartphone right now, but, it will be an Android Go smartphone which will make it the first Android Go smartphone launched by Xiaomi.

There’s no word on when exactly will Xiaomi launch these three smartphones in India, but, it’s safe to say that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come to India after it’s launched in China. The Redmi Go, on the other hand, will probably not launch in China and will make its debut in India first.

We are listing specifications of the Redmi Note 7 down below for those who need a refresher.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB

3/4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 409 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 409 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.8, 1.6 μm) + 5 MP with PDAF, Super Night Mode, EIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080/720p slow-motion video recording at 120 FPS, and LED flash

48 MP (f/1.8, 1.6 μm) + 5 MP with PDAF, Super Night Mode, EIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080/720p slow-motion video recording at 120 FPS, and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, HDR, and AI Scene Recognition

13 MP with AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, HDR, and AI Scene Recognition Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Bright Black, Fantasy Blue, Twilight Gold

Bright Black, Fantasy Blue, Twilight Gold Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports 10W charging)

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Redmi Note 7 in India?