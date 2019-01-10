Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and Mi Soundbar launched in India

China-based Xiaomi launched its anti-pollution mask in India earlier this month. And now today, the company has launched three new products for the Indian market – two of them are Smart TVs, and one is a soundbar. Let’s take a look at what each one of them has to offer.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch

Xiaomi forayed into India’s Smart TV market last year and has launched a couple of smart TVs in India. But now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of smart TVs in India with the launch of Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch. Let’s talk about the Mi LED TV 4X Pro first.

As already evident from its name, the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch is an LED TV with a screen that measures a whopping 55-inch diagonally. The screen has 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution with a refresh rate of 60 ms and a viewing angle of 178-degrees. It also has support for HDR.

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor which is laced with 2 GB RAM. The smart TV runs the company’s PatchWall OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and it has also Android TV in tow which means you can access Android apps from Google’s Play Store. The smart TV also comes built-in with Chromecast and YouTube. Besides, it also offers 7,00,000+ hours of content from Xiaomi’s partners like Hotstar, Hungama, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, Hooq, Epic ON, and more.

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch also comes with a Bluetooth remote with a built-in microphone so that you can search for content using Google Voice Search.

Other features of the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch include 8 GB internal storage, two 10W stereo speakers with DTS-HD, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Speaking of connectivity, the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch has a total of three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one Ethernet port, one S/PDIF, and one AV port.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch isn’t much different from the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch. It differs only in terms of screen size, screen resolution, RAM count, number of connectivity ports, and of course weight.

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch features a 43-inch LED display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. And, unlike the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch, the display of the Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch doesn’t support HDR.

Furthermore, the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch comes with 2 GB RAM whereas the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch comes with 1 GB RAM. However, both of these smart TVs come with Android Oreo-based PatchWall and Android TV.

Having said that, in terms of connectivity, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch comes with one extra USB port over the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch.

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi has also launched a soundbar called Mi Soundbar. It can play music from TVs – both CRT and LED – as well as through smartphones or any other Bluetooth-enabled devices. The Mi Soundbar comes with Bluetooth 4.2 that lets you connect it with smartphones or any other Bluetooth-enabled devices, and, it also has S/PDIF port for connecting with a TV. Xiaomi says it takes less than 30 seconds to set up the Mi Soundbar.

That said, the Mi Soundbar also has ports for fiber-optic connectivity and 3.5 mm aux audio cable.

The Mi Soundbar features a total of eight drivers that cover frequencies from 50 Hz to 25,000 Hz. Out of these eight drivers, two are 2.5-inch bass units, two are 0.75-inch dome treble units, and four are passive radiators for bass amplification.

The Mi Soundbar can also be hanged on a wall if you don’t want to place it on a table.

Price in India and Availability