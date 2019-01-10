Nokia 8 Sirocco finally gets Android Pie update

Back in October last year, HMD Global announced that it would roll-out Android Pie update for Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco in November. But that didn’t happen. The Android Pie update for both these smartphones got delayed. The Nokia 8 received its Android Pie update in December, and there was no word on when exactly would the Nokia 8 Sirocco get Android Pie. But now, HMD has announced that it has started rolling out the Android Pie update for Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is currently Nokia’s flagship smartphone which is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC. It was announced last year in February with Android Oreo. And now, after almost a year from the launch, it’s receiving the Android Pie update.

Here's to the latest member of the Android 9 Pie family. Welcome, Nokia 8 Sirocco! pic.twitter.com/AqnjbM7LgI — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 9, 2019

For those unaware, Android Pie is the latest version of Android which was released by Google back in August last year. It brings in features like App Actions, Slices, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, as well as new navigation gestures to Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The Android Pie update also brings in Digital Wellbeing features like App Times and Wind Down to Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The Android Pie update for Nokia 8 Sirocco is rolling out over-the-air, and, it can take at least a week or two to reach all the units. But, if you don’t get an update notification on your Sirocco even after that, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

Nokia 8 Sirocco becomes the eighth Nokia smartphone running Android Pie.

Have you received the Android Pie update on your Nokia 8 Sirocco? If yes, do share your first impressions with us in the comments section down below.