Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro also gets a price cut in India, here’s how much it costs now

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi reduced prices of three smartphones in India this week – the Mi A2, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi Y2. Well, continuing that streak, the company has now announced a price cut for the fourth smartphone in India – the Redmi 6 Pro.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was launched in India last year in early September. It comes in two memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 3 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹10,999, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹12,999.

Well with the price cut, the 3 GB RAM variant now costs ₹9999, and the 4 GB RAM variant costs ₹11,999. The Redmi 6 Pro is available for purchase at reduced prices through Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home, as well as offline stores across the country.

The Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC and runs MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo. The smartphone sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ notched display and features two cameras at the back – 12 MP and 5 MP. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP single camera on the front with AI Portrait Mode.

For security and authentication, the Redmi 6 Pro has a fingerprint scanner at the back, but it also comes with Face Unlock. The smartphone is kept on by a huge 4000 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

3/4 GB Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm pixel size) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Red, Gold, Black, Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Price in India and Availability