Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi kicked-off this week by announcing a permanent price cut for the Mi A2 in India. And yesterday, Xiaomi announced a price cut for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in the country. Well now, Xiaomi has announced a price cut for one more smartphone in India – the Redmi Y2.

The Redmi Y2 was launched in India last year in June. It comes in two memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 3 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹9999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹12,999. Well, after more than seven months from the launch, the price of 3 GB RAM variant has been dropped to ₹8999, and, the price of 4 GB RAM variant has been dropped to ₹10,999.

The Redmi Y2 is available at this new price at Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home, as well as other offline retail stores across the country.

The Redmi Y2 is a selfie-centric budget smartphone which comes with a 16 MP camera on the front. And, for regular photos, you have a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 12 MP camera and one 5 MP camera.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC, and it runs MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM which is based on Android Oreo. The Redmi Y2 also sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

The Redmi Y2 also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, keeping the entire package up and running is a 3080 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

