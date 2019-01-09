Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the R17 and R17 Pro in India earlier last month with a price tag of ₹34,990 and ₹45,990 respectively. Well now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of R Series smartphones in India with the launch of OPPO R15 Pro.

The OPPO R15 Pro is a mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to ColorOS 5.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. And, there’s no word from OPPO on when the R15 Pro will receive the Android Pie update.

The OPPO R15 Pro flaunts a 6.28-inch Super Full-Screen OLED display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Oh, and yes, the display also has a OnePlus 6-like notch up top. The back of the R15 Pro is made up of glass, and, OPPO says that this smartphone is “waterproof”. However, OPPO didn’t reveal the IP certification of the R15 Pro.

The back of the R15 Pro is also home to an elliptical fingerprint scanner as well as a dual camera setup and a LED flash. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 20 MP camera and one 16 MP camera, and, it also comes with some AI-based features in tow. That said, for selfies and video calls, you have a 20 MP single camera on the front which comes with AI Beauty 2.0.

The OPPO R15 Pro comes with 128 GB of internal storage which should be more than enough for a vast majority of users, but, if you run out of space, you have the option of expanding the storage up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The R15 Pro is offered in Cosmic Purple and Ruby Red colors, and, it comes packed with a 3430 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge which OPPO says can deliver 2 hours of talk-time with a 5-minute charge.

Commenting on the launch of R15 Pro in India, Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO, we have always focused on 3 pillars – Design, Photography and Innovative technology. We create products to match the requirements based on our extensive research and development. We launched the R-series in India due to the excessive demand for new and ground-breaking technology by our consumers. We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of OPPO R15 Pro in the Indian market exclusively on Amazon.in with its latest technologies which will give the users a bigger and better view.“

OPPO R15 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super Full-Screen OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 401 ppi pixel density

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super Full-Screen OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 401 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 20 MP (f/1.7) + 16 MP (f/1.7) with AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode and LED flash

20 MP (f/1.7) + 16 MP (f/1.7) with AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty 2.0

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty 2.0 Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Waterproof

Fingerprint Scanner, Waterproof Colors: Cosmic Purple, Ruby Red

Cosmic Purple, Ruby Red Battery: 3430 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

OPPO R15 Pro Price in India and Availability