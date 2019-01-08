Samsung announces Notebook 9 Pro and Notebook Flash powered by Windows 10

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced two new Windows 10-powered Notebook PCs – called Notebook 9 Pro and Notebook Flash – at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas. For those who are getting confused with the term “Notebook PCs”, you can refer to these new devices as laptops. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is a high-end laptop amongst the two, with the Notebook Flash falling on the lower end of the spectrum.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

Let’s talk about the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro first. In terms of design and build, the Notebook 9 Pro flaunts a metal exterior with “fashionable diamond-cut edges”. It also features a 13.3-inch Full-HD display with a brightness of 350 nits and small bezels around it.

The display lid can also be opened up to a certain angle if you want to watch movies. Besides, this is a touch-screen display, and the Notebook 9 Pro comes with a stylus called Active Pen that lets you take notes, draw some doodles, and do more.

Under the hood, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes with Intel’s 8th-generation Core i7-8565U processor which is coupled with 8 GB LPDDR3 RAM. The Notebook 9 Pro comes with 256 GB of internal storage, but it also has a microSD card slot if you want to add some more room to it.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro features a backlit keyboard, and, the device also comes with a fingerprint scanner for authentication purposes. It also has a 55Wh battery underneath with support for fast charging. Samsung says it can offer 14 hours of battery life. Oh, and yes, the Notebook 9 Pro also boasts a customizable LED Indicator Bar.

Samsung Notebook Flash

The Samsung Notebook Flash is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4000 which is paired with 4 GB RAM. However, there’s also a variant which comes with Intel’s Pentium Silver N5000 running the show. That said, while the Notebook 9 Pro flaunts a metal body, the Notebook Flash is made out of plastic.

The Notebook Flash sports a 13.3-inch Full-HD LED display, and it comes with a typewriter-style keyboard. It also has 64 GB of storage on-board with the ability to further expand it with a microSD card.

Furthermore, unlike the Notebook 9 Pro, the Notebook Flash has a textile-patterned chassis which we personally find appealing.

The Notebook Flash also features a fingerprint scanner like the Notebook 9 Pro, and, fueling the entire package is a 39Wh battery which Samsung says can offer 10-hour battery life.

Commenting on the launch of these Notebook PCs, YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communication Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “Our consumers want beautiful, modern devices that let them do more of what they want, when and where they want. By offering two different PCs that are modern and sleek, put a premium on design and deliver Samsung’s signature cutting-edge performance, we’re offering our consumers even more choices so they can pick the PC that is specific to their needs.”

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Specifications

CPU: Intel 8th-gen Core i7-8565U processor

RAM: 8 GB LPDDR3

8 GB LPDDR3 GPU: Intel UHD 620

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Display: 13.3-inch Full-HD display with 350 nits brightness

Camera: HD Web Camera

HD Web Camera Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 3 x2, USB-C x1, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac 2×2 (Giga), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro SD card slot

Thunderbolt 3 x2, USB-C x1, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac 2×2 (Giga), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro SD card slot Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Active Pen stylus, 1.5W x2 speakers, Thunder Amp, Backlit Keyboard

Battery: 55Wh with Fast Charging

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be available in early 2019. Exact date not announced

Samsung Notebook Flash Specifications

CPU: Intel Celeron N4000/Pentium Silver N5000

RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Windows 10

Display: 13.3-inch Full-HD LED anti-glare display

13.3-inch Full-HD LED anti-glare display Camera: Web Camera

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

64 GB eMMC Connectivity: USB-C x2, USB 3.0 x1, USB 2.0 x1, HDMI x1, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac 2×2 (Giga), 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro SD card slot, UFS

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, 1.5W x2 speakers, Thunder Amp, Typewriter-style Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner, 1.5W x2 speakers, Thunder Amp, Typewriter-style Keyboard Battery: 39Wh

Samsung Notebook Flash Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

Availability: To be available in early 2019. Exact date not announced

