LQ Q9 announced with a dated processor, 6.1-inch notched display, and 16 MP single rear camera

Consumer Electronics Show – popularly known as CES – is about to kick-off in Las Vegas, US. And, like many other technology companies, South Korea’s LG has also unveiled quite a few products like TV and speakers. But, apart from that, LG has also announced a smartphone in its home country called LG Q9.

Well, the LG Q9 isn’t any new smartphone though. It’s actually a re-branded G7 Fit for the South Korean market which is aimed at students. The LG G7 Fit was launched last year in late August at IFA 2018 tech show in Berlin, Germany.

The LG Q9 is powered by a now dated Snapdragon 821 SoC which was announced back in 2016. The Snapdragon 821 is coupled with 4 GB RAM, and, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo which was released back in 2017. So as you can see, the Q9 not only has an old processor, but also an old operating system. And, we’d suggest you don’t keep high hopes from LG for a quick Android Pie update.

Moving on to the photography department, the LG Q9 features a single 16 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Now having a single rear camera on a smartphone isn’t a bad thing. We have already seen what Google has done with a single rear camera on last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. But, we all know that LG doesn’t have that software prowess which Google has, so don’t expect to get blown away by the camera quality.

That said, at a time when even sub-₹15,000 smartphones have started coming with dual rear cameras, we would have liked LG to throw in an extra snapper at the back on the Q9.

On the upside, the LG Q9 features a 6.1-inch notched display that has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. Besides, the smartphone also flaunts a glass back and has IP68 dust and water resistance. In addition to that, the LG Q9 also has MIL-STD 810G Military Certification which makes it quite durable.

The Q9 also comes with features like LG Pay, Boombox Speaker, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

Lastly, the LG Q9 is offered in three colors – Carmine Red, New Aurora Black, and New Moroccan Blue – and, fueling the entire package is a 3000 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port.

LG Q9 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 821 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 821 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 530

Adreno 530 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright LCD Display with 1000 nits brightness

6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright LCD Display with 1000 nits brightness Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 76-degree standard-angle lens and LED flash

16 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 76-degree standard-angle lens and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, LG Pay, Google Lens, Boombox Speaker, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, LG Pay, Google Lens, Boombox Speaker, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC Colors: Carmine Red, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue

Carmine Red, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

LG Q9 Price and Availability

Price: ₩4,99,400 (around $443/₹31,140)

₩4,99,400 (around $443/₹31,140) Availability: Goes on sale in South Korea from January 11. No word on availability in other markets

