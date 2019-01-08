ASUS ROG Mothership ROG Mothership GZ700 gaming laptop with detachable backlit keyboard, Core i9-8950HK, and GeForce RTX 2080 announced

Alongside the ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS S GX701, the company also unveiled its another ROG gaming beast, the Mothership GZ700 is a 17-inch 10-pound gaming laptop featuring Intel Core-i9-8950HK CPU and powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.

The Mothership GZ700 basically acts as an all-in-one laptop, although it’s not something new, much less, we do not usually see it applied in gaming laptops segment. The laptop has a detachable keyboard with wired or wireless modes, has Per-key Aura Sync RGB backlighting with 2.5 mm travel distance and N-key rollover for the mouse.

The ASUS ROG Mothership GZ700 sports a 17.3-inch FullHD+ (1920 x 1080 pixels, 16:9 aspect ratio) 144 Hz Anti-Glare IPS Panel wide angle 178-degrees viewing angles and G-SYNC. This is the same display that the ZEPHYRUS S GX701 laptop comes with.

Speaking of the internals, the ASUS ROG Mothership GZ700 packs a hexa-core Intel Core i9-8950HK clocked at a whopping 4.3GHz. It further features a new generation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series graphics, the Mothership GZ700 equips a GeForce 2080 8 GB GDDR6 GPU.

Connectivity includes USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 3, and 3 x USB 3.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Mothership GZ700 will be available from Q2 2019, the pricing isn’t revealed yet.

ASUS ROG Mothership GZ700 Price & Availability