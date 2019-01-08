Back in April last year, Xiaomi launched its very first gaming smartphone called Black Shark. And later in October, Xiaomi launched the second gaming smartphone called Black Shark Helo. And, it now looks like the company will soon launch its third gaming smartphone under the Black Shark brand.

A new smartphone called Blackshark Skywalker has appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. The smartphone made a score of 3494 and 11,149 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

However, what’s important is that the phone’s key specifications have been revealed by Geekbench. According to Geekbench, the Blackshark Skywalker is powered by ‘msmnile’ which is a codename for Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC announced last month.

The Snapdragon 855 SoC is paired with 8 GB RAM, and, the smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. Now Snapdragon 855 does support 5G, but only if it comes with Snapdragon X50 modem. Hence, it remains to be seen whether this Black Shark gaming smartphone will support 5G connectivity or not.

That being said, the Black Shark Helo comes with 10 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage on-board, so, we can expect the Blackshark Skywalker to also come with 10 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. However, seeing how we already have a 12 GB RAM smartphone in the market, we wouldn’t be surprised if Xiaomi launches a variant of Blackshark Skywalker having 12 GB of RAM in tow.

Details about the Blackshark Skywalker are scarce right now, but, now that it has appeared on Geekbench, it’s safe to say that Xiaomi has started working on it and might launch it in the next couple of months.

