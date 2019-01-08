Earlier last month, Xiaomi President Lin Bin announced that the company would be launching a 48 MP camera smartphone this month. Bin had also shared an image of the smartphone which only showed us the LED flash and a small portion of the dual camera setup. Well, Xiaomi will be launching this 48 MP camera under its now independent Redmi brand on January 10. And, just ahead of the launch, we are treated with the official images of this 48 MP camera smartphone.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared three images of this Redmi smartphone with 48 MP rear camera which will be launched on January 10. These images don’t show us what the phone looks like from the front, but they do reveal the rear side of the phone.

Jun says that the front and back of the smartphone is covered with 2.5D curved glass which is something we have only seen on Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones. The back of the smartphone is also home to dual cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner. Out of these two cameras, one is the 48 MP sensor.

Below this dual camera setup is the LED flash, and, below that is text that reads “AI Dual Camera”. This confirms that the smartphone will come with AI-based camera features like AI Portrait Mode and AI Scene Recognition.

The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner on its back, with “Redmi by Xiaomi” written down below. The phone also has a USB Type-C port at the bottom which is flanked by two grilles. However, we don’t think both these grilles have speakers – one of them could be housing the primary microphone.

These images also reveal that the smartphone has a SIM/microSD card slot on its left which means the power button and volume rocker are located on the right.

Lastly, this Redmi smartphone with 48 MP rear camera will be offered in at least three colors – two of which are gradient.

We don’t have to wait much to know more about this Redmi smartphone as we are just two days away from its launch.

Source