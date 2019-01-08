ASUS-ROG-ZEPHYRUS-S-GX701-ultra-slim-gaming-laptop-with-17.3-inch-144Hz-display-announced

Asus announced ROG branded gaming series laptops, the ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS S GX701 alongside the ASUS ROG Mothership GZ700 detachable powerful gaming laptop. The ZEPHYRUS S GX701 is an ultra-slim gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch 144 Hz display and boasts the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series graphics for the first time in its class.

The ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS S GX701 is the company’s thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop, it sports a 17.3-inch FullHD+ (1920 x 1080 pixels, 16:9 aspect ratio) 144 Hz Anti-Glare IPS Panel wide angle 178-degrees viewing angles and G-SYNC.

The design and build of the laptop is pretty much similar to the 15-inch ZEPHYRUS S models launched last year. The keyboard has support for Per-key Aura Sync RGB backlighting and 1.4 mm travel distance N-key rollover.

Talking about the specs of the laptop, it is powered by Intel Core i7-8750H hexa-core CPU laced with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics with Max-Q Design up to 8 GB GDDR6, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB GDDR6, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 VRAM depending on the variant.

Furthermore, the gaming laptop can fit up to 24 GB of DDR4 RAM, offers up to 512 GB or 1 TB Solid State Drive and runs on Windows 10 Home. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2 WLAN, and Bluetooth 5.0. The price and availability of the ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS S GX701 ultra-slim gaming laptop are currently unknown.

