After Xiaomi Mi A2, it’s the Redmi Note 5 Pro that gets cheaper in India

Yesterday, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced a permanent price cut for the Mi A2 in India. As a result, the 4 GB RAM variant of Mi A2 now costs ₹13,999 in India whereas the 6 GB RAM variant now costs ₹15,999. Well, after the Mi A2, Xiaomi has announced a price cut for yet another smartphone in India – the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India in back in February last year with a price tag of ₹13,999 and ₹16,999 for the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants respectively. However, the price of the 4 GB RAM variant was increased by ₹1000 later in April. But, both the variants got a price cut in November bringing the price of 4 GB RAM variant down to ₹13,999 and the price of 6 GB RAM variant down to ₹15,999.

Well now, with the latest price cut, the 4 GB RAM variant costs ₹12,999 in India with the 6 GB RAM variant priced at ₹13,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at this new price across all sale channels like Flipkart, Amazon India, Mi.com, as well as offline stores across the country.

In addition to announcing the price cut, Xiaomi also announced that it sold a whopping 1 crore (10 Million) units of the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India since launch.

For those who need a refresher, we are listing full specifications of the Redmi Note 5 Pro down below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

RAM: 4/6 GB

GPU: Adreno 509

Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 18:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486 with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm sensor) + 5 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm sensor) with EIS, Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED Selfie-light

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock

Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue

Battery: 4000 mAh with 5V/2A Charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹13,999

Availability: Available at Flipkart, Amazon India, Mi.com as well as offline stores across the country

So, are you buying the Redmi Note 5 Pro? If not, what other smartphones would you prefer buying in this price range?