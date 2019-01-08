Huawei Y9 2019 India launch postponed, now launching on January 10

Chinese technology brand Huawei was going to launch the Huawei Y9 2019 in India on January 7, i.e., yesterday. But that didn’t happen as the launch has been postponed. Well, the launch hasn’t delayed much though as the company will now launch the Y9 2019 two days later – on January 10.

Huawei has sent out press invites to the media for the launch of Huawei Y9 2019. The launch event will be held on January 10 in New Delhi and will start at 10.30 am. The Y9 2019 was announced last year in October.

The Huawei Y9 2019 is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 710 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of storage.

The Huawei Y9 2019 runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, however, we might see Huawei launching the Y9 2019 with Android Pie-based EMUI 9 in India.

The Y9 2019 sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ notched display and comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the rear includes one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front consists of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera.

The smartphone also ships with a large 4000 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

Huawei Y9 2019 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP

16 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, AI Power 7.0, GPU Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, AI Power 7.0, GPU Turbo Battery: 4000 mAh

Huawei Y9 2019 Price in India and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be available exclusively on Amazon India

Huawei Y9 2019 Offers

boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth earphones worth ₹2990 for free

