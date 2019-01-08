Honor 10 Lite India launch date announced

Yesterday we reported that Huawei sub-brand Honor might launch the Honor 10 Lite in India today as Flipkart set up a page on its website teasing the launch of an Honor smartphone at 8 pm today. However, the Honor 10 Lite won’t be launching today. Instead, it will be launched in India next week.

Flipkart has set up another page on its website which reveals that the Honor 10 Lite will be launched in India next week on January 15. The page, however, doesn’t reveal the price of Honor 10 Lite in India so you will have to wait till January 15 to know that.

The Honor 10 Lite was launched in China last year in November. It’s a mid-range smartphone which is powered by Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone comes in a total of three different memory configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The Flipkart page does confirm that Honor 10 Lite will be available in 6 GB RAM option as well, but, it doesn’t reveal whether it will be a 64 GB storage model or the 128 GB storage mode.

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch because of which the smartphone has tiny bezels and is able to achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. You can check out rest of the specifications of Honor 10 Lite down below.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0

Red, Blue, Black, White Battery: 3400 mAh

We now know that Honor 10 Lite is launching in India on January 15, but we still don’t know what Honor smartphone is going to be launched today in India at 8 pm. If we receive any information on this, we will update this article.