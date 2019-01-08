Google’s Android security patch for January now available for Pixel devices

It’s that time of the month again when Mountain View-based tech giant Google releases Android security patch for its devices. And, sticking to its monthly schedule, Google has released the Android security patch for January for Pixel devices.

Google has released January security patch for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel C. The Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, which were launched back in 2015, haven’t got the security patch as both these smartphones reached the end of their support cycle in November last year. However, Google did surprise everyone last month by releasing December security patch for both the 5X and 6P. But now, neither of these last Nexuses are going to get any software update.

Having said that, Google has released two Android security patches as always – one is dated January 1, 2019, whereas the other is dated January 5, 2019. The January 1 patch contains partial security string and is intended for Google’s Android OEM partners, whereas, the January 5 patch contains full security string and is rolled out for the Pixel devices.

The security patch rolling out for Pixel 3 and 3 XL also includes a functional patch which fixes the audio quality issue users faced when recording videos.

The security patch for all the aforementioned Pixel devices is rolled out over-the-air with a software update. You can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu if you don’t receive any update notification within a week.

Besides, you also have the option of installing the update by manually flashing the Factory Image or OTA File to your device from the links down below. And, to know more about the January security patch, you can click here and here.

Download Links: Factory Images | OTA Files