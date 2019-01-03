Huawei Y9 2019 India launch date revealed

Yesterday, we told you that Chinese technology brand Huawei would soon launch the Y9 2019 smartphone in India as Amazon set up a landing page for the phone on its site. However, there was no word on when the smartphone would be launched in India. But now, we finally know when the Y9 2019 will make its debut in the country.

Huawei has announced that it will be launching the Y9 2019 in India next week on January 7. The launch event will be held in New Delhi and will start at 11 am. That said, the company hasn’t revealed the pricing details of the Y9 2019, but hey, that’s what we have the launch event for.

The Huawei Y9 2019 was launched last year in October. It is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 710 SoC and is offered in two memory configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android Oreo, and, it features a 6.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The Y9 2019 also comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the rear includes one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front includes one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera.

You can check out full specs of the Huawei Y9 2019 down below.

Huawei Y9 (2019) Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP

16 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Histen 5.0, AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, AI Power 7.0, GPU Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, Histen 5.0, AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, AI Power 7.0, GPU Turbo Battery: 4000 mAh

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Huawei Y9 2019 in India?