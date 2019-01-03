Moto Z4 Play leaked renders confirm notched display, single rear camera, and Moto Mods support

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G7 series smartphones next month before Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks-off. This time, the Moto G series includes four smartphones – Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power. Well, in addition to Moto G7 smartphones, it looks like Motorola will also be launching the Moto Z4 Play this year, renders of which have leaked online.

These renders (attached above and below) of the Moto Z4 Play have been leaked by popular leakster OnLeaks. As you can see from these renders, the Moto Z4 Play will feature a display (measuring 6.2-inch diagonally) that will have a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. For those unaware, the Moto Z3 Play that was launched last year didn’t come with any notch. As a result, the Moto Z4 Play has bezels that are smaller than the bezels on Moto Z3 Play.

Moto Z4 Play leaked renders Prev 1 of 4 Next Click on image to enlarge it Click on image to enlarge it Click on image to enlarge it Click on image to enlarge it

Round the back, we have a circular camera module, but, it houses a single camera as opposed to the dual cameras that we have seen on the Moto Z3 Play. The back of the smartphone also has connector pins for Moto Mods which shows Motorola isn’t ready to let go off its Mods just yet.

Having said that, the top of the smartphone houses a speaker, a microphone, and a SIM card slot. At the bottom, we have a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microphone. It’s worth noting that the Moto Z3 Play launched last year didn’t come with a headphone jack, but it has made a comeback on the Z4 Play which is good news for those who aren’t ready to switch to USB Type-C earphones, or live a dongle life.

The renders also reveal that the phone has the power button and volume rocker located on its right. That being said, we don’t see any fingerprint scanner on the back or either side of the phone which means that the Moto Z4 Play will either come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, or it won’t come with any fingerprint scanner at all. For those unaware, the Moto Z3 Play has its fingerprint scanner on its right side below the volume rocker.

Information about the Moto Z4 Play is scarce, but now that its renders have leaked online, you can expect to hear more about it in the coming weeks.

Source