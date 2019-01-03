ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India, here’s how much it costs now

Taiwanese technology brand ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India back in April last year. The smartphone is offered in three memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Well, after more than eight months from the launch, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has now received a price cut in India.

The 3 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched at a price of ₹10,999, 4 GB RAM variant at ₹12,999, and, the 6 GB RAM variant at ₹14,999. Well, all three variants have got a price cut of ₹1000 which brings down the price of 3, 4, and 6 GB RAM variants to ₹9999, ₹11,999, and ₹13,999 respectively.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is sold exclusively through Flipkart, and, all three of its variants are now available at reduced prices on this e-commerce platform.

ASUS had great success with the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India because of the phone’s specifications and the price at which it was sold. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC and runs stock Android. The smartphone currently runs Android 8.1 Oreo, but, it’s slated to receive Android Pie update next month.

You can check out rest of the specifications of ZenFone Max Pro M1 down below.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)

32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant

Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant Selfie Camera: 8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant)

8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant) Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano-SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, dual nano-SIM, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹9999

₹9999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) last month in India with a base price of ₹12,999. You can read more about it by clicking here.