ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India, here’s how much it costs now
Taiwanese technology brand ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India back in April last year. The smartphone is offered in three memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Well, after more than eight months from the launch, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has now received a price cut in India.
The 3 GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched at a price of ₹10,999, 4 GB RAM variant at ₹12,999, and, the 6 GB RAM variant at ₹14,999. Well, all three variants have got a price cut of ₹1000 which brings down the price of 3, 4, and 6 GB RAM variants to ₹9999, ₹11,999, and ₹13,999 respectively.
The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is sold exclusively through Flipkart, and, all three of its variants are now available at reduced prices on this e-commerce platform.
ASUS had great success with the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India because of the phone’s specifications and the price at which it was sold. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC and runs stock Android. The smartphone currently runs Android 8.1 Oreo, but, it’s slated to receive Android Pie update next month.
You can check out rest of the specifications of ZenFone Max Pro M1 down below.
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications
- Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Software: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- Face Unlock: Yes
- CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm
- GPU: Adreno 509
- Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X
- Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant)
- Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano-SIM, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹9999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹11,999
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart
ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) last month in India with a base price of ₹12,999. You can read more about it by clicking here.