Huawei Y9 2019 with 6.5-inch display, quad cameras, and 4000 mAh battery launching soon in India

Chinese technology brand Huawei launched its flagship smartphone – the Mate 20 Pro – last year in November. And, it looks like the first smartphone that will be launched by Huawei in India this year will be the Huawei Y9 2019.

Amazon India has set up a landing page for the Huawei Y9 2019 on its website. The page doesn’t reveal the launch date of the smartphone, but, it does say the phone is “Coming soon” to India. Furthermore, the smartphone will also be sold exclusively through Amazon in India.

The Huawei Y9 2019 was launched last year in October. It is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 710 SoC which is paired with up to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch notched display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The back of the smartphone flaunts a 3D Arc design, and, for photography, it comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back includes 13 MP and 2 MP cameras, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front includes 16 MP and 2 MP cameras.

The Huawei Y9 2019 boots up to EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and it also comes with features like GPU Turbo and Histen 5.0 – the latter “simulates surround sound, enhances bass frequencies and is optimised for headphone performance to deliver extraordinary immersion.”

The Y9 2019 also comes with Party Mode that lets you play the same track on up to eight devices at the same time.

Lastly, the smartphone ships with a 4000 mAh battery which fuels the entire package.

Huawei Y9 (2019) Specifications